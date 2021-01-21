Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,697,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,293,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $886,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

RTX stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.27. The stock had a trading volume of 41,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872,066. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

