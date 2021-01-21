Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.92. 69,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,872,066. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a PE ratio of -59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

