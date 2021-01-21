Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,549 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,482 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.26. The company had a trading volume of 56,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

