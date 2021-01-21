RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) (LON:RDL) Shares Gap Up to $51.00

RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) (LON:RDL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.00, but opened at $54.00. RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) shares last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 51 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.55.

About RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) (LON:RDL)

Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.