RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.44

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.68. RealNetworks shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 295,508 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.92% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RealNetworks stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 469.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,484 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of RealNetworks worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

