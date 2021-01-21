RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Stock Price Up 6.1%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) rose 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 2,057,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 444% from the average daily volume of 378,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.92% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RealNetworks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 679.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,038 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of RealNetworks worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.