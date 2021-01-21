Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.49

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 48707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. Analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Realogy by 83.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 1,185.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 54.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Realogy Company Profile (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

