Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ: AKTS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/15/2021 – Akoustis Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

1/15/2021 – Akoustis Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Akoustis Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $11.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Akoustis Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $15.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $73,342.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,175.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,374,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,229 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 166,854 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 388,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

