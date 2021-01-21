Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BioAtla (BCAB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BioAtla (NASDAQ: BCAB):

1/11/2021 – BioAtla is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – BioAtla is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – BioAtla is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – BioAtla is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

BioAtla stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.06. 3,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,161. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $49.49.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Levy acquired 1,388,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

