Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pinterest (PINS)

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/20/2021 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $76.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $80.00.

1/5/2021 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinterest is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by coronavirus-led lockdown. Availability of features like Today and Shop tab for Pinners are key catalysts. Moreover, enhanced product offerings, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program for small businesses are key catalysts. Growing Gen Z and millennial user base is a driver in the long haul. Additionally, partnership with Shopify is helping smaller merchants to get on Pinterest. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, growing expenses to expand domestically and internationally will weigh on profits in the near term. Pinterest withdrew its 2020 revenue guidance, citing adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its advertising revenues.”

12/16/2020 – Pinterest had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/16/2020 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Cleveland Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Pinterest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinterest is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by coronavirus-led lockdown. Availability of features like Today and Shop tab for Pinners are key catalysts. Moreover, enhanced product offerings, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program for small businesses are key catalysts. Growing Gen Z and millennial user base is a driver in the long haul. Additionally, partnership with Shopify is helping smaller merchants to get on Pinterest. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, growing expenses to expand domestically and internationally will weigh on profits in the near term. Pinterest withdrew its 2020 revenue guidance, citing adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its advertising revenues.”

12/1/2020 – Pinterest was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE PINS traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.76. 97,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,172,788. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $76.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $84,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $7,719,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,567,958 shares of company stock valued at $168,129,684 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,136 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,689,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,727 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 148.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

