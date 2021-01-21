Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Guardant Health (GH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH):

1/20/2021 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $150.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $145.00 to $170.00.

1/11/2021 – Guardant Health is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Guardant Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

12/17/2020 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $132.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $145.00 to $155.00.

12/16/2020 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $145.00 to $155.00.

12/11/2020 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GH traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.06. 972,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,558. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.27. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $168.52. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $55,968.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,129,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,684,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,321 shares of company stock worth $28,640,940. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

