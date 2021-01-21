Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Natera (NTRA)

Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/20/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $95.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $112.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $112.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

1/4/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $92.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $123.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The company had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $92,219.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 575,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,275,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $96,118.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,069,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 472,025 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,454. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Natera by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Natera by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

