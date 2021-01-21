Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Natera (NTRA)

Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/20/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $95.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $112.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $112.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “
- 1/4/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $92.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2020 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2020 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $123.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.39.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The company had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Natera by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Natera by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
