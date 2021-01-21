Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Upstart (UPST)

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/11/2021 – Upstart is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Upstart is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Upstart is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Upstart is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Upstart is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Upstart is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Upstart is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $10.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.27. 29,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,784. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $69.48.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106 over the last quarter.

