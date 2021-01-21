Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Down 6.3%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s stock price traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.95. 1,067,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,308,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Recon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.