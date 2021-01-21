RED Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. RED has a total market capitalization of $362,939.31 and $10,615.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RED has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.83 or 0.00434559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000297 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

