Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.46 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.