Redd Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,712.68 or 1.00211574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00023868 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00015393 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.