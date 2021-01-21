ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Market Capitalization of $35.51 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $35.51 million and approximately $177,219.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,834.89 or 1.00156954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00024637 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.00336622 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.07 or 0.00588535 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00161551 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002450 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002128 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00031859 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003777 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

