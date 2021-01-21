Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $478.88

Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $478.88 and traded as high as $533.50. Redrow plc (RDW.L) shares last traded at $532.00, with a volume of 1,014,158 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 637.55 ($8.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 548.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 478.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 16.22.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

