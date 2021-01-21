Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Trading Up 6.7%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s share price was up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 2,326,120 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,188,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Redwood Trust by 42.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1,053.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth $134,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

