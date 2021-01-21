Reef (REEF) Price Tops $0.0216 on Major Exchanges

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. Reef has a market capitalization of $65.48 million and approximately $42.07 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Reef has traded up 130% against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.68 or 0.00568841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,188.73 or 0.03893357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013618 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.