reflect.finance (RFI) Reaches Market Cap of $20.33 Million

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00006575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a market cap of $20.33 million and $819,271.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00050995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00123190 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00072471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00274890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00067329 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000716 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.