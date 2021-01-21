Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.9% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,447,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $544.73 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.13 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $494.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.