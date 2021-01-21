Renaissance Oil Corp. (ROE.V) (CVE:ROE) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Renaissance Oil Corp. (ROE.V) (CVE:ROE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.17. Renaissance Oil Corp. (ROE.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 4,230 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$56.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.

Renaissance Oil Corp. (ROE.V) Company Profile (CVE:ROE)

Renaissance Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and Mexico. It holds interests in the Mundo Nuevo block covering an area of 27.7 square kilometers; TopÃ©n block covering an area of 25.3 square kilometers; and Malva block, including an area of 21.2 square kilometers located in Chiapas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance Oil Corp. (ROE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance Oil Corp. (ROE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.