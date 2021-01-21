Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €37.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) received a €37.00 ($43.53) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renault SA (RNO.PA) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.09 ($41.28).

Get Renault SA (RNO.PA) alerts:

Shares of RNO stock opened at €34.82 ($40.96) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €35.82 and its 200 day moving average is €27.23. Renault SA has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.