renBTC (RENBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $452.99 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $452.99 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $30,950.83 or 0.99578251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00052937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00127436 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00072836 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00287870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00071893 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 14,636 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

