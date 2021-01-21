Render Token (RNDR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,016.00

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0949 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $6,016.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00061725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.83 or 0.00553178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00041165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,227.93 or 0.03863226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016750 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,875,629 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

Buying and Selling Render Token

Render Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

