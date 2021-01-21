ReNeuron Group plc (RENE.L) (LON:RENE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.22

ReNeuron Group plc (RENE.L) (LON:RENE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.22 and traded as high as $135.00. ReNeuron Group plc (RENE.L) shares last traded at $124.50, with a volume of 357,854 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £68.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 100.87.

ReNeuron Group plc (RENE.L) Company Profile (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

