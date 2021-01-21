Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) One Day Volume Tops $99,936.00

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $99,936.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Renewable Electronic Energy Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00051575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00126795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00300250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00071679 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00070766 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 970,795,920 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io

Buying and Selling Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renewable Electronic Energy Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Renewable Electronic Energy Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Renewable Electronic Energy Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.