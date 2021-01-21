Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 78,690 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Renewable Energy Group worth $13,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 412.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $91.26 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.