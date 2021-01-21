Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) Sets New 1-Year High at $6,325.00

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,325 ($82.64) and last traded at GBX 6,310 ($82.44), with a volume of 5442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,840 ($76.30).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,825.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,351.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,412.50.

About Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw plc (RSW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw plc (RSW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.