Rentberry Hits Market Cap of $105,393.50 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Rentberry has a total market cap of $105,393.50 and $221.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00062103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.45 or 0.00561797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00042867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.53 or 0.03867704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016472 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

BERRY is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.