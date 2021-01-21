Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). Replimune Group posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03).

Several research firms have weighed in on REPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

In related news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 25,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,354,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,267,993.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $8,808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,927 shares of company stock worth $25,913,557 in the last three months. 50.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 519.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REPL traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 2.63. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

