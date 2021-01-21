Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.47

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $2.95. Republic First Bancorp shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 218,893 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.28 million, a P/E ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 million. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. Research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $34,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 10.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

