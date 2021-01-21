Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 21st (BJRI, BNFT, BUD, CVX, EQNR, FLUIF, HXL, HYRE, IFJPY, INCZY)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, January 21st:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $98.00 price target on the stock.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was downgraded by analysts at Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $139.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Procter & Gamble have increased in the past year thanks to its robust earnings trend, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2021. While it has reported an earnings surprise for the past several quarters, revenues topped estimates for the third straight time in the fiscal second-quarter. Further, earnings and sales improved on a year over year basis. Results were driven by robust top-line growth and improved margins. Margins benefited from cost leverage and productivity initiatives, while sales were aided by strength across all segments, robust shipments, pricing and mix. It delivered adjusted free cash flow productivity of 113% in the fiscal second quarter. Driven by the robust results, it raised outlook for fiscal 2021. However, currency headwinds are likely to affect results in fiscal 2021. Stiff competition also remains a woe.”

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $127.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $102.00.

