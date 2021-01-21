Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 21st (BOXL, BPMP, BVRDF, BYSI, CAMT, CARE, CARG, CCO, CEA, CHEF)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, January 21st:

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Everbright International Limited provides environmental solutions primarily in the Peoples Republic of China and Germany. It offers waste-to-energy, water restoration, biomass integrated utilization, hazardous waste treatment, photovoltaic energy, wind power, environmental protection engineering, technological research and development, environmental protection equipment manufacturing services. China Everbright International Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

