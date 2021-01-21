Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 21st (BP, CADNF, CLW, CNC, E, EQNR, GLPEY, MOH, MYAGF, NTOIY)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, January 21st:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW). They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

