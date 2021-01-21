Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stephens raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.7% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

