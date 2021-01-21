Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PCRX. Barclays raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

PCRX stock opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $77.89.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

In related news, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $1,584,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,589. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

