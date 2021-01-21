Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Shift4 Payments, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shift4 Payments in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $61.78. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $76.95.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 623.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

