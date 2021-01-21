Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/12/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $123.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – CyberArk Software was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

1/8/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $125.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CYBR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.15. 1,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $167.34. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,331.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.67.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

