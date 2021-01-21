Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/12/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $123.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – CyberArk Software was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.
- 1/8/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $125.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of CYBR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.15. 1,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $167.34. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,331.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.67.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
