Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for (INGA) (INGA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for (INGA) (AMS: INGA):

1/14/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €8.80 ($10.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €9.80 ($11.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €10.80 ($12.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €9.30 ($10.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €10.70 ($12.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – (INGA) was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – (INGA) was given a new €8.90 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2020 – (INGA) was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

(INGA) has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.