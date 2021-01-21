Research Analysts Set Expectations for ArcelorMittal’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of MT opened at $23.47 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 169,700 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

