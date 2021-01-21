Research Analysts Set Expectations for TRI Pointe Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. Wedbush also issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TPH. JMP Securities upped their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 107,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 47,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,051,000 after buying an additional 2,774,417 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

