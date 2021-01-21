Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 21st (AIAGY, ANFGF, ASBFY, ASML, AVEVF, BASFY, BBL, BPOSY, BURBY, CELTF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 21st:

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotia Howard Weill.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

