Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 21st (AIAGY, ANFGF, ASBFY, ASML, AVEVF, BASFY, BBL, BPOSY, BURBY, CELTF)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 21st:

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotia Howard Weill.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.