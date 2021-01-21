Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 21st (AMZN, AOX, ASML, BAS, C, DTE, MONDY, MONOY, MSGN, MXCHY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 21st:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Get Amazoncom Inc alerts:

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) was given a €16.10 ($18.94) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML)

was given a €475.00 ($558.82) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) was given a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) was given a €76.00 ($89.41) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was given a $70.00 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) was given a €18.50 ($21.76) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the production and sale of chemicals and petrochemical products. Its activities are structured in three production chains: Chlorine-Vinyl Chain, involved in the manufacture of plasticizers and phthalic anhydride; Fluorine Chain, focused on the extraction of fluorspar and its transformation into acid grade, metallurgical grade and hydrofluoric acid; and Integral Solutions, specialized in the production of PVC pipe systems, connections and plastic accessories, as well as geo-systems, such as geo-textiles and geo-drains. The Company serves construction and civil infrastructure, water supply and basic sanitation, power generation, transportation, communication, health care, and other industries. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. “

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) was given a €15.30 ($18.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) was given a €101.00 ($118.82) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) was given a €21.00 ($24.71) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazoncom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazoncom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.