Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 21st (ASHTY, ASML, BBAVF, BBDC, BLRDF, CIEN, CPRI, DBD, DDS, EGP)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 21st:

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVF)

was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $175.00 target price on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock.

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a hold rating to an accumulate rating.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $163.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $132.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $103.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $81.00.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a hold rating to an accumulate rating.

