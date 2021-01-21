Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DraftKings (DKNG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) recently:

1/20/2021 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

1/19/2021 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2021 – DraftKings was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

1/14/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $60.00.

1/4/2021 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/18/2020 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $60.00.

12/7/2020 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2020 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.50. 359,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,114,989. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

