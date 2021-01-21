ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.75

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $14.00. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 43,354 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 314.18% and a negative return on equity of 186.31%.

In other ReShape Lifesciences news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $26,624.00.

About ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in morbidly obese patients without permanently cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.