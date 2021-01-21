resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.92

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 94005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. The company has a market cap of $528.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in resTORbio in the first quarter worth $2,453,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in resTORbio by 5.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 282,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in resTORbio during the second quarter valued at $366,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in resTORbio during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in resTORbio by 56.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

